Lee Coleman, 83 of Bluffton, passed away early Monday morning, Oct. 3, 2022, at Markle Health & Rehab. Center.

Lee was born Feb. 20, 1939 in Kendallville, Ind., to Carl and Gladys Good Coleman. He graduated from Kendallville High School with the class of 1957 and completed a degree from International Business College.

Lee retired from Lincoln National Life after 30 years of service. He was also a tenant lease and commercial lease consultant for Waterfield Mortgage, Centennial Wireless, and the Academy Mortgage Corporation.

Lee served on the boards of Fort Wayne Catholic Social Services, Child Care of Allen County, Cancer Services of Allen County, and the Wells Community Boys and Girls Club. He was active in Big Brothers Big Sisters, Junior Achievement, Kiwanis and the formation of the Allen County Community Harvest Food Bank. Lee had a passion for golf and for serving children. Lee attended The Chapel in Fort Wayne.

On June 7, 2008, in Bluffton, Lee and Carolyn Hay were married.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Hay of Bluffton, three children; Debbie (Eric) Zayas of Olathe, Kansas, Linda (Ted) Braselton) of Fort Wayne, and Steve (Angie) Coleman of Weston, Ohio; two stepdaughters, Jodi Kaehr of Wabash and Toni (Creighton) Nagao of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Matthew and Allison Zayas, Karena Huff, Justin Braselton, and Ashton Coleman; three stepgrandchildren, Ian Kaehr, Nikia Muller, and Taylor Kaehr; a great-grandchild, Lennon Huff; and three step-great-grandchildren, Daedric amd Parrish Kaehr and Haydon McLaughlin. He is also survived by a sister, Evelyn Thiem of Kendallville.

Lee is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gene Coleman; and a nephew, Dave Thiem.

A graveside dervice will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Elm Grove Cemetery with Tony Garton officiating.

Memorials may be made in Lee’s memory to the Wells Community Boys and Girls Club.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com