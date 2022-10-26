Judith A. “Judy” Stephens, 80, a resident of Nottingham Township in Wells County, died at 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at her residence.

She was born Tuesday, Feb. 17, 1942, in Muncie. She married Lindle L. Stephens Dec. 10, 1961, at the Olive Branch Church of the Nazarene in rural Blackford County. Her husband survives.

Also surviving are a son, Lindle Jason (Kelly) Stephens of Nottingham; two grandchildren; three sisters, Sarona Sluder and Diane Fuller, both of Hartford City, and Jane (Bob) Dawson of Temecula, Calif.; and three brothers, Howard (Nona) Fisher and Jack (Sue) Fisher, both of Trenton, Ind., and Randy Fisher of Hartford City.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Fisher and Katherine Taylor Fisher, and two brothersm Phillip (Rose) Fisher and Raymond Fisher.

Calling will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home. 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. There will be additional calling from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the funeral home. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Stahl Cemetery in Bluffton.