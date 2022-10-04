Joyce C. Wolf, 88 of Bluffton, passed away on Monday morning, October 3, 2022 at her residence.

She was born on March 3, 1934 in Wells County to Harold & Mildred (Paxson) Krinn. Joyce graduated from Bluffton High School with the class of 1953. Joyce worked for Franklin Electric, Ouabache State Park and was a cook, aide and did clerical work for Christian Care and the HandiSpot. She was a member of the First Reformed Church in Bluffton. Joyce loved the Gospel Barn.

Survivors include her children; Kent D. (Viola) Wolf of Bluffton, Cindy Powers of Bluffton and Krieg Wolf of Fort Wayne, along with 12 grandchildren; Ben (Linda) Powers, Jeremy (Michelle) Wolf, Tiffany (Brian) Wyatt, Jason (Angie) Wolf, Corrie (Jamie) Clutter, Michelle (Russell) FaRannte, Kessikah Wolf (Nic Cornett), David Wolf, Victoria (David) Ashliman, Lillian (David) Lanning, Tommy (Melody) Wolf and Andy Wolf along with 22 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Judy (Bob) Grove of Bluffton.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Dale (Sally) Krinn; and a son-in-law, Gary Powers.

Funeral Services will take place at 1 :30 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will take place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service on Sunday.

Memorials may be made in Joyce’s memory to the Gospel Barn.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.