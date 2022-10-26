John J. Smekens, 84, of Troy, Ohio, passed away on Oct. 18, 2022, at Hospice of Miami Valley in Troy.

He was born on June 25, 1938, in Bluffton to Clemen F. and Martha J. (Kelley) Smekens. John graduated from Bluffton High School with the class of 1956 and served in the U.S. Navy immediately following graduation.

He is survived by his children, Debbie Gaunt of Ossian, Dean Smekens of Fort Wayne and David Smekens of Bluffton; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother, Michael Smekens of Bluffton; and a sister, Suzie (Gary) Studebaker of Palm Harbor, Fla.

John was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Jane Waters and Joel Smekens; brother-in-law Gregory Waters; sister-in-law Barbara Smekens; and his fiancé, Marilyn Headford.

Graveside services will be held at the Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton at a later date.