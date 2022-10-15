James Richard Stroup, 88, of Marion, Ind., passed away at 2:31 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Colonial Oaks Health Care Center in Marion. Richard was born on Thursday, December 21, 1933, in Jackson Township, Wells County.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, James Henry Stroup, his mother, Cora Mae Stroup, née Glancy, and also by his brother, Rolland, and his sisters, Geraldine Miller and Jackie Huffman.

He is survived by his wife Onda Stroup; his brother, Jon Robert Stroup; sister, Mary Lou (Jack) Witham; sons, Stephen, Gary, and Larry (Melissa); daughter, Jennifer Hennessy.

A service to celebrate Richard’s life will be held at his grave site in the Hartford City Cemetery, Hartford City, Ind. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Bingham officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

