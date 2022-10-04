Emmett D. Dawson, 85, of Pennville, went home to be with the Lord at 4:42 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his residence.

He was born Tuesday, Feb. 23, 1937, in Portland. He married Connie A. Bounds Dawson Friday, June 18, 1965, in Bluffton.

Emmett was a 1955 graduate of Pennville High School. He was a farmer in Knox and Penn townships and moved to the Pennville area in 1985.

Emmett attended the Hickory Grove Church of the Brethren in rural Dunkirk. He raised pigs, enjoyed gardening, working in the lawn, canning, and loved traveling south to Gatlinburg, Tenn.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Connie A. Bounds)Dawson of Pennville; a daughter, Katherine (Chris) Shannon of Bluffton; and two granddaughters, Paige Jacobs of Bluffton and Bailey Jacobs of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his father, Guy Dawson; his mother, Martha Mabel Raines Dawson; and a brother, Ed Dawson.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier.

A service to celebrate Emmett’s life will be at held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, and the funeral home with Pastor Earl Doll officiating. Interment will follow in the Twin Hill-I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pennville.

Preferred memorials are to the Hickory Grove Church of the Brethren, 9169 W. Ind. 26 Dunkirk, IN 47336

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com