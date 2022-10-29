Elinore Elizabeth Pribble, 97, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Fort Wayne.

She was born Feb. 22, 1925, to Christian Waag and Renata Gaiser Waag in Cleveland, Ohio. She married Robert Howard Pribble May 27, 1957, in Chicago, Ill. Her husband survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Becky Lamboley of Fort Wayne; a son, Robert Pribble of San Diego, Calif.; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Christian and Renata Waag, and a brother, Christian Waag Jr.

Calling will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Trinity English Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. A funeral service will be held at the church, starting at 11 a.m.

The Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com