Delenia L. Peeper, 86 of Bluffton, passed away early Friday morning, Oct. 7, 2022, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

She was born on Aug. 29, 1936, in Bluffton to Howard and Zella Elizabeth (Long) Bennett. She attended P.A. Allen High School and worked at Kitco, Franklin Electric and the Caylor-Nickel Clinic. She always looked forward to going to the casino and enjoyed crocheting. She enjoyed most of all being a mother and grandma and spending time with her family.

On May 25, 1957, in Bluffton, Delenia and Jim Peeper were married. For many years they lived in Delray Beach, Florida before moving back to Bluffton.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Jim Peeper of Bluffton; sons Larry (Kathy) Peeper of Craigville, Randy (Lisa) Peeper of Bluffton and Dean Peeper of Delray Beach, Fla., along with eight grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Delenia was the last survivor of her 12 siblings. She is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Sheryl A. “Nanny” Peeper-Powers; a grandson, Evan Powers, and great-grandsons Xander E. Powers and Heath Springer.

A service to celebrate Delenia’s life will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Tony Robles officiating. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., prior to the funeral service on Monday.

Memorials may be made to Christian Care – Golden Apple Unit.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Peeper family at www.thomarich.com.