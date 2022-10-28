Daniel P. “Dan” Dawson, 82, of Berne, Ind. was welcomed home by his Lord and Savior Tuesday evening, Oct. 25, 2022, at Swiss Village surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Feb. 13, 1940, in Montpelier, Ind. to the late Floyd Albert Dawson and Mary Louise (McMillan) Dawson. Dan was united in marriage to Barbara Moser on May 7, 1965, in Berne.

Dan honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force.

He was a member of the First Mennonite Church in Berne, where he served on the Library Committee, Discipleship Commission and served on the tech team on Sunday mornings. Additionally, he served in the Stephen Ministry, Evangelism Explosion, and as a Sunday School teacher.

Dan was a graduate of Jackson Center High School class of 1958. He was employed at the U.S. Post Office for seven years as a rural postal carrier, prior to that he worked at CTS in Berne as an electronic technician for 37 years.

He enjoyed working outside doing yard work and appreciated a good book to read. In his early years, he took up flying and received his Private Instruction Rating. Dan had an exceptional fondness for going on cruises and cherished the time spent traveling together with Barb. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Dan is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Dawson of Berne; five children, Robert (Ronda) Dawson of Florence, KY, Martin (Michelle) Dawson of Avon, Ind., Christine Tribble of Middlebury, Ind., Andrew Dawson of Berne, and Thomas (Chandra) Dawson of Fort Recovery, Ohio; four brothers, Dean (Jackie) Dawson of Marion, Ind., David (Linda) Dawson of Palacios, Texas, Dennis (Daisy) Dawson of Markle, Ind., Dallas Dawson of Warren, Ind.; 10 grandchildren, Taylor (Brandon) Maranion, Joshua Tribble, Caleb Tribble, Ashley Dawson, Braylon Dawson, Alayna Dawson, Layla Dawson, Zaydon Dawson, Malaynee Dawson and Blayze Dawson; three step-grandchildren, Anna (Andy) Ahern, Grant Kennedy and Nick Kennedy; and two step-great-grandchildren, Drew Ahern and Leo Ahern.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Marjorie Dawson in childhood.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at First Mennonite Church in Berne, with Pastor Jim Schwartz officiating. Burial will immediately follow at M.R.E. Cemetery with military graveside honors being rendered by the American Legion Post #468.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Preferred memorials can be given to the Hope Clinic.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel of Berne.