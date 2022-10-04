Dal John Fosnaugh, 79, of Berne, Ind., passed away at 6:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur, Ind.

He was born on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 1942, in Adams County. He married Doveanna (Nussbaum) Fosnaugh on Saturday, April 4, 1964 in Berne.

Dal was a 1961 graduate of Geneva High School. He attended the Great Lakes Bible College in Lansing, Mich., and in 1979 he became a minister. Dal preached at the Uniontown Church of Christ for 26 years. Dal worked at CTS in Berne for 43 years. He was a board member at Ball State Christian Campus House and at the Woodburn Christian Children’s Home. Dal had been a supply minister for many congregations over the years. He was a member of the Decatur Church of Christ where he had been preaching for the last five years. Dal enjoyed reading books, camping and spending time with his family.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Doveanna (Nussbaum) Fosnaugh of Berne; daughters Michelle (Barry) F. Fisher of Berne, and Christy (Myron) M. Klesner of Grand Junction, Colo.; grandchildren Andrew (Laura) Fisher, Aimee (Jacob) Haught, Abbie (Zack) Clark, Emily Klesner, Joshua Klesner, Caleb Klesner; sisters Judy (Gary) Rice of Niles, Mich., Jane Uhrick of Bluffton, Vickie (Gerald) Bailey of Portland, Ind., and Jill Sipe of Monroe, Ind.; brothers Ron (Beth) Fosnaugh of Lafayette, Ind., Gary J. Fosnaugh of Geneva, Jim (Karen) Fosnaugh of Geneva; four great-grandchildren and one great-grandson expected in October.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers William F. Fosnaugh, who died at birth, and Justin L. Fosnaugh.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St. Geneva. A service to celebrate Dal’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Decatur Church of Christ, 700 E. Monroe St. in Decatur, with Pastor Gil Alicea officiating. Visitation will be available one hour prior to the service.

The service will be live streamed on Glancy Funeral Home’s Facebook page, beginning a few minutes before the service. Interment will follow in the Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Preferred memorials are The Woodburn Christian Children’s Home, 24902 Notestine Rd., Woodburn, Ind. 46797

Arrangements are being handled by the Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva. Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com

(The preceding obituary is being republished to provide additional information about the location of the funeral. The obituary was originally published in the Saturday, Oct. 1, edition of the News-Banner.)