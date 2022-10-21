Courtney Lynn (Caley) Smelser died unexpectedly and was received in the loving arms of Christ at 10:19 a.m. on Oct. 14 at Parkview Regional Medical Center surrounded by those that loved her.

Courtney was born June 24, 1976, to David Lynn Caley and Jean Ellen Caley in Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Maurice Caley, Nyda Caley, Joy Caley, Patricia Hunt and Donald Hunt. Courtney leaves behind her husband of more than 20 years, Chris Smelser; and three children.

The family will honor and celebrate Courtney’s life in a combined memorial with her father from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at The Garden-Veranda Room, 3308 N Anthony Boulevard, Fort Wayne.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Courtney’s name to the Fort Wayne Humane Society.