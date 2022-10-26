Mr. Charles Edward “Chuck” Klopfenstein, 79, born to Harold and Lou Klopfenstein on May 18, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio, passed away at 12:45 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Lake City, Fla.

Mr. Klopfenstein served in the U.S. Army as a medic for a short period before attending higher education for advanced schooling in the medical field. He would later assist his brother, the late Dr. Harold Sidney Klopfenstein, in his laboratory conducting heart research.

He was an adventurer who traveled throughout many parts of the world. This included mission work in Africa where he lived and assisted his brother-in-law. Additionally he assisted with missionary work in South America. He had a love for scuba diving, boating, photography and Archway cookies, although his greatest passion was interacting with people and making friends wherever he went.

Mr. Klopfenstein was commonly referred to as “Uncle Chuck” to not only his many nephews and nieces but also to a great number of children whose lives he touched and loved as if they were his own children. While he did not marry, his family was larger than life as many viewed him more as a father figure than anything else.

Mr. Klopfenstein was a strong believer and a humble servant to our Heavenly Father. Chuck led a life helping people, never wavering to place others above himself. Always generous, always caring, never for recognition and never for self-glory.

Chuck is survived by his sisters, Mary Lou Dillard of Claremore, Okla., and Lois Falk of Lake City, Fla. He is also survived by three generations of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Dr. Harold Sidney Klopfenstein; and his brother-in-law, Rev. Tom Dillard.

During the spring or summer, a Celebration of Life luncheon will be held in Bluffton. Additional details will be forthcoming.

In lieu of any flowers or gifts, Chuck requested donations be made to the Gateway Woods-Apostolic Christian Children’s Home Inc. or to Voice of God Recordings