Betty L. Souder, 69, of Bluffton, died Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, 2022, at the Heritage Park Health Care in Fort Wayne.

Betty was born Sept. 18, 1953, in Middletown, to Virden P. Hammond and Tempie G. Pitts Hammond. She married Michael L. Souder Nov. 1, 1977, in Bluffton; her husband preceded her in death Sept. 25, 2020.

She is survived by two children, Shannon O’Neal of Bluffton and Shane (Gina) Souder of Petroleum; four grandchildren; three brothers, Tom Hammond and David Hammond, both of Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and Dan Hammond of Franklin, Ohio.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and three sisters.

Per Betty’s request, there are no services planned at the time. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel of Bluffton.

