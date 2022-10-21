Attyca Drusilla Anne Hurraw, 3 years old, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Riley Hospital for Children.

She was born on January 13, 2019, in Indianapolis to Peter & Dawn (Bailey) Hurraw. Attyca was full of life and very determined. She loved playing with dinosaurs and excavators. She always loved smelling flowers and coloring and her face would light up with a huge smile and would sing along to her favorite song, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star!

Survivors include her parents, Peter and Dawn and her sister Takara Hurraw, all of Bluffton, along with her grandparents, Rec Hurraw of North Manchester and Lisa Bailey of Bluffton.

Attyca is preceded in death by her sister, Alonna Rani Spencer.

A service to celebrate Attyca’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Lyle Breeding officiating. Visitation will take place for one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday. Burial will follow at Stahl Cemetery, south of Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to help the family at this difficult time and can be directed to the funeral home.

Attyca's arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.