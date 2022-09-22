Susan “Sue” Kipfer, 82, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, Sept. 15, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Sue was born Feb. 27, 1940, in Adams County, to Henry and Ada Heyerly Gerber. She married John Kipfer March 27, 1960, in Wells County; her husband survives.

A 1958 graduate of Bluffton High School, Sue was a homemaker and also assisted her husband on their dairy farm. She retired from the Bluffton News-Banner; prior to that, she worked at Farmers and Merchants Bank and American Greeting Cards.

Sue enjoyed gardening and traveling the world. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.

In addition to her husband, Sue is survived by two sons, Terry Kipfer and Troy Kipfer, both of rural Bluffton; two daughters, Kara (Henry) Wickey of Linn Grove and Rachel (James) Painter of Berne; six grandchildren and one step-grandchild; with five sisters, Gladys Gerber, Virginia Gerber, Martha (Rex) Gentis, and Marcella Dillman, all of Bluffton, and Rosemary Hegerfeld of Roanoke.

Aside from her parents, Sue was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Gerber, and three grandchildren, Seth, Sierra, and Kayla Kipfer.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Doyle Frauhiger and Brent Kaehr will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Care Retirement Community or Swiss Village Retirement Community.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com