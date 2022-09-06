Midge Ginter, 75 of Liberty Center gained her angel wings on Saturday September 3,2022 surrounded by her family and friends when she went home to be with the Lord. Midge was greeted with open arms of those loved ones who have gone before her.

Midge was born on August 17, 1947 to Walter and Rose (Park) West in Bonnie Blue, Virginia.

On August 20, 1966, Midge married the love of her life Huey Ginter in Bluffton. Midge and Huey just celebrated 56 years of love and marriage.

Midge, worked for several years at Corning Glass Works, she was the proud owner and operator of Midge’s Toll Gate Restaurant. The love that Midge had for others led her to be a loving and dedicated care giver at Meadowvale Health and Rehab until retiring in 2012.

Midge loved her family and friends and spending time with her family and friends is what mattered most to her. Midge loved and enjoyed many years of family camping trips and having family cookouts. Midge was an amazing cook. Midge had a great talent of making beautiful floral arrangements. The last 26 years Midge was a loyal follower/supporter of her husband’s band “Austin City Band” Midge welcomed the members of the band as family; Gordy & Pam Guernsey, Brad Kinsey and Tim Ward.

Survivors include her loving husband Huey Ginter of Liberty Center; daughter, Angie (Cole) Edington of Bluffton; Son, Huey DeWayne Ginter of Poneto and companion (Jewels Miller) of Celina and her sweet little Yorkie fur baby Stella along with a life long friend Cathy Mundy of Marion. Midge is survived by 8 grandchildren; Spencer Ginter of Bluffton, Derek Booher of Anderson, Heather Booher of Cambridge City, Brittany Ginter of Bluffton, Geyer Septer of Ft. Wayne, Zane Ginter of Ossian and Lily and Kenna Miller of Celina, Ohio, and 8 great-grandchildren.

Midge is also survived by two beautiful sisters, Pauline Rothgeb of Ft.Wayne and Bernice(Larry) Wine of Ft. Wayne along with several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Those who greeted Midge in heaven were her parents, and sisters Ruby Mae Copeland and Stella Masterson, along with her brothers Raymond, Harold, Claude, Charles and Donald Lee.

A celebration of Midge’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton In. Visitation will be on Thursday September 8, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service Memorials may be in honor of Midge’s name to the Friends Who Care Cancer Center Relief Foundation.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Ginter family at www.thomarich.com.