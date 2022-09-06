Max Burdette Snow died peacefully on September 2, 2022 after a short illness at River Terrace Retirement Community in Bluffton at the leap-year age of 22 (90 to the rest of us).

Max was born on February 29, 1932 to George and Mary (Minnich) Snow at their home in Wells County, and he was very proud of his unique birth date! After graduating from Chester Center High School in 1951, he was drafted into the Army for a short time until he was disqualified due to poor eyesight. After his time in the army, he received a Bachelor of Education from Manchester College and a master’s degree from his much-loved Indiana University. Max began his teaching career at Highland Junior High in Lake County, Indiana but returned to Wells County in 1968 where he taught at Petroleum Elementary and later Southern Wells Elementary until his retirement from teaching in 1989. He later worked at Manville and C&C Oil until his ‘final’ retirement some years later.

Max met his first wife, Margaret ‘Joyce’ Amos, in 1957 on a blind date. They married in 1958 and had two sons, Bradley in 1963 and Eric in 1964. The couple enjoyed 41 years together until Joyce’s death from heart surgery complications in 1999. Max later met his second wife, Ellen Breedlove, and they married in 2002.

Max Snow was as quiet as a foghorn. He often spoke before he thought and was subtle as a sledgehammer. Max could be quite funny and never seemed to know a stranger. He had a side-hustle of repairing TVs from the 1970s until the early 2000s when, in his words, “people would sooner throw out a broken TV than fix it.” Max was a hardcore fan of IU Basketball, and he could often be heard yelling from a mile away whenever a game was on the TV. He volunteered at Meadowvale Retirement Home for many years, playing bingo and hosting ‘Coffee with Max.’ Max volunteered for the Boy Scouts for 13 years. He often helped with his brother Clyde’s hog roasts. Max loved black coffee, his Lincoln Town Cars, wristwatches, and seafood, especially shrimp.

Max is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Kenneth and Clyde; his sisters, Catherine and Crystal; his son, Eric; and his first wife, Joyce.

Max is survived by his wife Ellen; his son Brad and his wife Peggy (Curran) Snow; grandchildren Jacob and Stephanie; step-daughters Linda (Breedlove) Durham and her husband Dave, Karen (Breedlove) Murphy and her husband Jim, Theresa Breedlove-Bradford and Coralee (Breedlove) Bowley; step-grandchildren Steve Platt and his wife Elaine, Tabitha (Miller) Jenks and her husband Dan, Brian Miller and his wife Jennifer; and two step-great grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren with Mark Dauterman officiating. A graveside committal service will occur at Woodlawn Cemetery following the funeral service, with military honors conducted at the grave. Calling Hours will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Memorials can be made to the Eric Snow Memorial Scholarship, either in person or at any Midwest America Federal Credit Union.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, IN.