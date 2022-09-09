Retired Master Sgt. Mark W. Click, 77, of Culver, passed away early Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, 2022, at the Raclin Hospice House in Mishawaka.

He was born Jan. 31, 1945, in Shenandoah County, Va., to Mark W. Click Sr. and Neda L. Baker Click.

Mark entered the United States Army at the age of 17 and was honorably discharged in August of 1985. During his service, Mark served in Panama, Vietnam (two tours), Alaska, and Korea, and had several stateside assignments. As a certified instructor, Mark served as a drill sergeant while stationed at Fort Polk, La., and Fort Knox, Ky., and was an ROTC instructor at the University of Kentucky. After retirement from the Army, he continued serving at the Culver Military Academy for 21 years in various roles including JROTC, leadership, and tactical officer. He was also responsible for maintaining military vehicles, canons and leading the 4-Gun Drill honor organization.

On Dec. 27, 1969, at the St. Paul Church in Wells County, Mark and Jo Ann McAfee were married.

Survivors include his wife Jo Ann Click of Culver; a son, Mark David (Rhonda) Click of Louisville; and a daughter, Janna M. (Ken) VanDePutte of Culver. He was a loving grandpa to three grandchildren, Kyle (Erin) VanDePutte of Culver, Janele VanDePutte of Culver, and Kenneth M. VanDePutte of Fort Drum, N.Y., and four great-grandchildren, Waylon and Weston Beatty of Louisville and Auden andAtley VanDePutte of Culver.

Mark is also survived by three sisters, Betty Miller of Edinburg, Va., Ida “Dolly” Bowers of Chester, Va., and Francis (Leslie) Ridout of Westerville, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Scott M. Click; and two brothers, William “Billy” Baker and David Click

Funeral services will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Mary Hyer (CGA ’09) officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Wells County with full military honors by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton Honor Guard.

Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made in Mark’s memory to the Raclin Hospice House in Mishawaka, Ind.; to your local humane shelter; or to the Culver Academies.

There will be a Celebration of Life service held at Culver Academies at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Click family at www.thomarich.com