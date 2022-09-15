Janet R. Daugherty, 88 of Warren, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 6:50 a.m. in Fort Wayne.

Janet was born on September 9, 1934, to Wilbur and Marie (Fey) Stanley. She attended Jefferson Township High School and graduated in 1953. Janet married David “Dave” Daugherty on September 4, 1955, and they just celebrated their 67th anniversary this September. Janet worked for many years at Exchange Bank, now PNC Bank. She was a member of Lancaster Wesleyan Church where she taught Sunday School for 50 years.

Janet could often be found in the kitchen, preparing nutritious and delicious meals for others, including canning, and preserving her fruits and vegetables. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed serving her family, at church and at home. Janet enjoyed collecting dolls and was incredibly proud of her loving family. She always looked forward to visits with her sisters during their annual sister vacation. They spent a lot of time doing devotions and singing. Each trip was an adventure, where they would explore various locations and enjoy time spent together.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Marie Stanley; brothers, Richard “Dick” Stanley, Charles “Chuck” Stanley, Howard Stanley, and Keith Stanley; infant brother, Norval Stanley; sisters, Brenda Kendall, Wilma “Jean” Pilgrim, Mona Pinkerton, Catherine “Kate” King, Laura Smithley, Evelyn Lindstrom, and Ella “Pat” Furnish.

Loving survivors include her husband, Dave Daugherty; daughters, Vicki (David) Lockwood-Gorman of Bellbrook, Ohio, Cynthia (Eric) Robbins, of Warren, Susan (Jerry) Stalder of Tampa, Fla., and Teresa (Kevin) Biddle of Warren, 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth Stanley and Wayne (Carol) Stanley; sisters, Mary Shaw, Fey “Rita” (Glenn) Benefiel; sisters-in-law, Shirley Stanley, Connie Stanley, and Shirley (Chuck) Stanley, and brother-in-law, Jim Pinkerton.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home located at 203 N. Matilda St. Warren, IN 46792, on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Joseph Biddle officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Marion, Ind.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to:

Lancaster Wesleyan Church

3147 W. 543 S. Huntington, IN 46750

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.