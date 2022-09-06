Eileen Hatch, 92, of Bluffton, passed away Friday afternoon, Sept. 2, 2022, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Eileen was born Sept. 5, 1929. in Wells County, to Howard and Audrey Noe Onweller. She married Ronald G. Hatch July 26, 1958, in Bluffton. Ron preceded her in death Aug. 26, 2010.

A 1947 graduate of Petroleum High School, Eileen attended the Bluffton First United Methodist Church. She worked in the marketing department at Franklin Electric as a secretary for many years, retiring in 1966. From that point forward she stayed at home to raise her children.

Eileen enjoyed sewing and was a devoted wife and mother. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include a son, David Hatch of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Cheryl Biberstein of Churubusco; a grandson, Josh Biberstein; two granddaughters, Katrina (Josh) Kline and Theresa Hatch; a sister, Irene Kirkwood of Bluffton; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Bowman of Ashley.

In addition to her parents and husband, Eileen was preceded in death by her stepmother, Velma Onweller; a sister, Kay Foreman; a half-sister, Diane Kummer; a half-brother, Terry Onweller; and a stepsister, Mona Bowman.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Stahl Cemetery in Wells County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bluffton American Legion Post 111.

