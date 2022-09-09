Delores LaVon Fry, 97 of Bluffton passed away on Wednesday afternoon, September 7, 2022, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

She was born on June 22, 1925 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Howard & Dora (Roller) Clark.

On August 15, 1946, Delores married Ernest F. Fry. They shared 62 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on February 27, 2009.

In retirement, Delores and Ernie moved to Florida where they lived for 25 years and she worked part-time as a LPN. She loved sewing, making quilts and little dresses that were sent to children in Africa.

Survivors include her 5 children; Lynda (Neil) Scott of Decatur, Cynthia (Don) Fear of Fort Wayne, David (Arlene) Fry of Markle, Denis (Debi Heyerly) Fry of Bluffton and Lynnette Stanley of Federal Way, Wash., along with 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers; Eldon Clark and Donald (Yvone) Clark and a sister, Karan Clark, all of Fort Wayne.

Delores is preceded in death by her parents, 2 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a brother, Ronald Clark.

Calling hours will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon on Tuesday (September 13, 2022) at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville with Rev. Lyle Breeding officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.