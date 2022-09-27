Betty L. Boyle, 79, of Bluffton passed away early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on Dec. 11, 1942, in Happy, Ky. to Denver Bailey and Nola (Combs) Nunley. Betty worked at Peyton’s Northern in Bluffton for many years. Betty loved to draw and loved owls. She had a green thumb and enjoyed working in her garden and taking care of house plants. She loved listening to Elvis and camping with her family.

Survivors include her children; Marie (Doug) Masterson of Bluffton, Roxie (Jeff) Clawson of Pierceton, and David Shane (Sonya) Turner of Warren. She was a loving grandma to 15 grandchildren; Jessica Ladig, Rafe Lewis, DJ Masterson and Terra Morris, all of Bluffton; Preston Lewis of Fort Wayne; Kayla Daniels of Columbia City; Carrie Liston, Michael Turner and Kelsey Turner all of Syracuse, Ind.; Alyssa Branning and Joby Clawson of Columbia City; Shay d’ lyn Davis of Fort Wayne; Brycen Wolf, Taylor Pauley and Malena Wolf, all of Bluffton; along with 17 great-grandchildren. Betty is also survived by her companion, Larry Taylor, and by her dear sister, Malvra (Bill) Grover of Vera Cruz.

She is preceded in death by a brother, Alfred Bailey.

A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Rev. H.F. Cox officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton. Immediately proceeding the burial there will be a dinner at the Vera Cruz Family Worship Center.

Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, prior to the funeral service.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.