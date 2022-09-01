?????

Alice Maxine Glaze Lindemann, 87, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.

She was born Dec. 27, 1934, to Donald and Helen Glaze of New Haven. She graduated from New Haven High School in May of 1953.

She married David Lee Lindemann, of Tocsin, on May 30, 1953. They lived most of their married life in Tocsin.

She is survived by three daughters, Cindy (Dick) Hedges of Bluffton, Devonee (Bill) Hackett of Fort Wayne, and Laura (Ned) Bowser of Galveston, Ind.; six grandchildren, Ben (Brianne) Bowser of Bloomington, Sarah (Jeremy) Orwig of Kokomo, Nicholas Lindholm of Palm Springs, Calif., Alyson (Dustin) Deter of Fort Wayne, Tyler (Sarah) Lindholm of Centerville, Ohio, and Bryce Hedges of Milwaukee, Wis.; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by five siblings, Lois Anweiler of Pooler, Ga., Carol Newman and Sue Johnson of Fort Wayne, Kay (Doug) Deal of Dayton, Ohio, and Larry (Inez) Glaze of Longview, Wash.; and dozens of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dave; a son, David Scott Lindemann; her youngest daughter, Brenda Janean Lindemann; her parents; and three brothers.

Her family and friends will miss her great smile, sense of humor and spunky attitude.

According to Alice’s wishes, no funeral will be held. A private family celebration of her life and burial will be determined at a later date.

The Elzey-Patterson-Rodak funeral home in Ossian is in charge of arrangements.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com for the Lindemann family.