Sharon L. Eagle, 69, of Bluffton, died Wednesday evening, August 3, 2022, at her residence.

Sharon was born Aug. 27, 1952, in Fort Wayne on Aug. 27, 1952, to Warble Dallas and Lois Robinson Robbins. She married Doug Eagle March 25, 1952, in Monroe. Her husband preceded her in death March 31, 2018.

Survivors include a daughter, Angel (Mike) Skinner of Fort Wayne; a brother, Jim (Aura) Robbins of Va.; and a sister, Judy Brown of Texas. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sharon was also preceded in death by a sister, Becky Ramsey.

In accordance with the family’s wishes, there are no services planned at this time.

The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

