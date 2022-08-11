Ruth E. Arnold, 101, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, 2022, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Ruth was born in Rockcreek Township of Wells County on Sept. 10, 1920, to John B. and Reeta (Dowty) Gilbert. She married Dale L. Arnold in Marion on Nov. 2, 1941. He preceded her in death on Oct. 14, 1996.

A 1938 graduate of Rockcreek High School, Ruth worked at General Electric in Fort Wayne, Corning Glass and as a cook for Rockcreek and Norwell school. But most importantly, Ruth was a homemaker. She was also a member at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bluffton. Ruth enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, taking walks, reading and volunteering at the Bargain Hut, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing Uno and Rumikub.

Survivors include two sons Dick (Lorrie) Arnold of Bluffton and Tom (Susan) Arnold of Shelbyville, Ind.; two daughters, Linda (Joe) Carnes of Markle and Rhonda (Randy) Hoopingarner of Crowley, Texas; two brothers, Darrell Gilbert of Bluffton and David (Linda) Gilbert of Middletown, Ind.; and a sister, Carol (Jerry) Day of Markle; along with 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by a brother, Lowell Gilbert, and three sisters; Lois Shearer, Joyce Roberts and Janet Cluster.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Funeral service will follow immediately at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Mark Wilson will officiate. Burial to follow at Horeb Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Ruth may be made to the Bargain Hut of Bluffton or the Wells County Public Library.