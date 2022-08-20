Rodney C. Roupp Sr., 69, of Liberty Center, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Rodney was born Sept. 7, 1952, in Blossburg, Pa., to Ross F. Roupp Jr. and Phyllis Bailey Roupp.

Rodney served his country in the U.S. Army, whaere he was stationed in Korea and Vietnam.

He worked as a printing press operator in several states before moving to Indiana to be with his grandchildren.

He worked construction with his son before retiring from Metaldyne in Bluffton in 2017.

He will be remembered as a very outgoing and loving family man. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed time in the field, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed playing hunting and fishing games on the computer with friends. He loved sports. His favorites were the Green Bay Packers, and Richard Petty.

Spending time with his family was most important to Rodney. He was a long-time attendee of the Liberty Center Baptist Church.

On Oct. 31, 1970, Rodney and Karen J. Brooks were married. She survives in Warren.

Survivors include his father, Ross F. Roupp Jr. of Arnot, Pa.; his wife, Karen J. Roupp of Warren; two sons, Rodney C. (Jennifer) Roupp Jr. of Warren and Ross G. Roupp of Huntington; four grandchildren, Kristen, Taylor, Rodney 3, and Ross; and a great grandchild, Allie. He is also survived by his siblings, Ken (Mary) Roupp and Tim (Laurie) Roupp, both of Blossburg, Pa., Jerry (Eileen) Roupp of Arnot, Pa.; and Kathleen (John) Gibson of North Carolina.

He is preceded in death by his mother Phyllis and a sister, Shirley Jean Roupp.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Liberty Center Baptist Church with Pastor Aaron Westfall officiating. Memorials may be made in Rodney’s memory to the family.

Rodney’s arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich,Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton IN. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com