Robert D. Reynolds, 60, of Firecrest, Wash., a former resident of Bluffton, died at his home Aug. 5, 2022.

He was born in Bath, N.Y., to Dwight R. Reynolds and Natalie S. Brasted Reynolds.

Survivors include two sons, Brian (Sarah) Reynolds and Nicholas (Sarah) Reyolds; a grandson; and two brothers, Scott R. (Geraldine) Reynolds and Craig E. (Dawn) Reynolds.

A memorial srevice will be held at 11 a.m. (PDT) at the Champions Centre in Dupont, Wash.