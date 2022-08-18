Carolyn Earlene Rudy Brill, 90, of Noblesville, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Riverwalk Village in Noblesville. She was a beloved spouse, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and registered nurse.

Born 1932 in Bluffton, Carolyn was a graduate of Bluffton High School, a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority at DePauw, and a graduate of Presbyterian School of nursing in Chicago. Carolyn met the love of her life, John William Brill, when her DePauw sorority was on a “walkout” to the Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Purdue University. Carolyn’s high school achievements consisted of Head Majorette, Silver Ballast Queen, Miss Sports and Travel Title, Yearbook Editor, 4-H Club, Quill and Scroll, Glee Club, and National Honor Society. She was crowned “Junior Miss America” of 1949 while performing her talented act of piano playing and singing to the songs “Twilight Time” and “Always”. Her college years included Yearbook Queen and Homecoming Queen, and as a start to her modeling career, she was featured on the front cover of the nursing school’s public relations brochure.

Carolyn’s modeling career was extensive from 1949 to 1970, appearing in brochures, promo ads, and print publications. She also had a lengthy career as an RN, practicing in Indianapolis and several other states and serving as a private duty nurse in California.

As a very kind and sweet humanitarian, Carolyn was extremely active as a community volunteer serving as a Benjamin Harrison Home Tour Guide, an Information Desk Attendant, and a fundraising PR Specialist at Indianapolis Museum of Art. Carolyn also served at Riverview Hospital and Noble School District as a volunteer in public relations and a facilitator on the community “Meals on Wheels” program. She was a person of faith and member of the First Presbyterian Church of Noblesville.

Carolyn is survived by her life-long companion, John W. Brill, I; son, John W. Brill, II; brother, Don Rudy; and sister, Becky Rusling.

She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Brill; and parents, Earl and Vera (Nuenscwander) Rudy.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church of Noblesville, 1207 Conner Street in Noblesville, with Pastor Eric Gale officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Newfields (Indianapolis Museum of Art), Attn: Advancement, 4000 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46208 (https://discovernewfields.org/give).

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com