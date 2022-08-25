Mary Martha Good Shafer, 97, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital.

She was born Sept. 26, 1924, in Warren, to Samuel P. Good and Ruth Roberts Good. She married Dwight G. Shafer March 6, 1943. Her husband preceded her in death.

Survivors include two sons, Timothy (Cinda) Shafer and Richard (Becky) Shafer, plus seven grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Charles L. Good, Samuel P. Good Jr., and Phoebe E. Shea. One granddaughter also preceded her in death.

Calling will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Glancy-H. Brown and Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St. in Warren. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the funeral home, with additional calling starting at 10 a.m. She will be buried next to her husband in the Union Cemetery in rural Huntington County.