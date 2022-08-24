Lynn G. Shutt, 81 beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

A lifelong resident of Wells county, he was born July 25, 1941. He was the son of the late Lloyd and Eleanor (Hatfield) Speheger.

On June 2, 1963 he married the love of his life, Diane Sue Hitzeman.

Lynn worked for S.S Kresge Company out of high school along with working the family farm. In 1979, he became a full time farmer with his wife, Diane by his side. He was an active member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Thiele Road, where he served as a Sunday School teacher, vacation Bible school director and church council member.

Lynn loved music and enjoyed participating in the men’s chorus, hand bells and Easter cantatas. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Diane; daughters, Sheri (Michael) Whitney of Uniondale and Laura Dirig of Bluffton; sons, Scott (Jodie) Shutt of Uniondale, Keven Shutt of Bluffton, and Jason Shutt of St. Louis, Mo.; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church 16933 Thiele Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46819, with visitation one hour prior.

Visitation will also be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

Burial will follow the service at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Contributions in Lynn’s memory may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or a Christian School of your choice.

Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.