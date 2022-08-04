Ed Higgins, 85, of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at his home.

Ed was born on July 20, 1937 in Bluffton to Garth H. & Evelyn (Arnold) Higgins. He graduated from Bluffton High School in 1955. Following graduation, Ed proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corp. In 1972, Ed started working for Schwartz Plumbing & Heating until his retirement in 1999. Ed enjoyed woodworking, creating a variety of items to be cherished by friends and family. He played the keyboard, organ and piano, and he even had his own professional CD. He could be found at Richard’s Restaurant morning, noon, and night as he frequently enjoyed all of his meals there. Neighbor Ed was a huge fan of Mayberry and traveled many times to Mt. Airy, NC for Mayberry Days and could be seen driving his Mayberry Police car in many local parades. He is now casting a line with Andy and Opie.

On January 18, 1959, Ed and Diann Langel were married in Bluffton. They celebrated 39 years together before her passing in 1998.

Survivors include his children; Steven Edward (Kathryn McIver) Higgins of Bluffton, Sue (Len) Smith of Poneto, Jeffrey Allen (Cinda) Higgins of Bluffton and June Ann Rea of Warsaw, along with 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a caregiver, Ellie Evick, her daughter, Chelsea and granddaughter, Josie.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Diann and his sister, Marilyn Vanden Top.

Visitation will take place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Bluffton with Pastor Les Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery with Military Honors by the United States Marine Corps. Honor Guard and American Legion Post #111 Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Bluffton or to the M. S. Foundation.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.