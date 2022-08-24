We celebrate the life of Dennis Harold Meyer, whose 58 years were lived to the fullest. His family finds peace in knowing his eternal reward is with Jesus in Heaven.

As Denny’s friends and family hold their memories close, they will miss the man whose love rippled meaningfully across their lives in countless and unforgettable ways.

Denny was a caring, one-of-a-kind husband and father who loved spending time with his family. Denny was married to the love of his life, Kathy, whom he often spoke of as the “best mom in the world.” He adored his three daughters, Alyssa, Paige, and Jenna, who were his pride and joy. Denny fully embraced his sons-in-law, Tyler, Jackson, and Gavin with complete love and acceptance.

Denny loved life and loved people. He brought out the best in others with his words of encouragement and truth. Denny shared his smile and laugh freely. He would regularly be the first to lend a listening ear or go out of his way for others – especially the hurting or vulnerable.

A dedicated friend to many, Denny found a way to put people at ease and make others feel valued and included. Denny touched more lives than he could know.

Denny spent his career in the commercial geothermal and HVAC industry as an accomplished engineer and sales leader. He was a natural problem solver who could fix anything. Denny grew up working on the family farm, and his inquisitive nature developed further as Denny received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University.

He later completed his master’s degree in psychology from the University of St. Francis.

While his career was meaningful, he viewed his family as his life’s work and legacy. Denny designed his life to put his family first and be present as a father and husband. He lived intentionally with an eternal mindset and focused on investing in the lives of others.

Denny enjoyed the journey of life. He used music as a vehicle for encouragement and sharing his faith. Denny grew up singing with his family and continued that legacy as he recorded musical albums with his daughters, sisters, and dear friends.

Denny loved going on new adventures and spending quality time with his family and friends. He made simple things fun and loved staying active, riding bikes, playing basketball or golf, fishing with his friends, spending time at Lake James, and enjoying nature.

The foundation of Denny’s love was built on an unmovable faith in Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior. Denny committed his life to Jesus at the age of 16. He was a long-standing member of the Apostolic Christian Church of America, where he spent many years as a Sunday School teacher, song leader, and choir director. Denny loved investing in kids and mentoring people of all ages.

Denny fought with everything he had in an extremely difficult battle against lymphoma in both his central nervous system and throughout his body. His positivity, love, and encouragement were felt during the toughest days, ever since his cancer diagnosis in November of 2021.

Denny was born on July 11, 1964, in Decatur to Harold and Violet (Baumgartner) Meyer. He graduated from Bluffton High School in 1982.

Denny and Kathy were married in Gridley, Ill., on Dec. 6, 1987, and spent their married life raising their girls in Bluffton. They recently moved to Indianapolis to be closer to their kids in June of 2021.

Denny is survived by his loving wife Kathy (Stoller) and daughters Alyssa (Tyler) Knochel, Paige (Jackson) Troxel along with 10-month-old grandson Truett, and Jenna (Gavin) Fritz. Denny is also survived by his mother Violet Meyer, and siblings Becky (Gene) Gerber, Ronda (Lynn) Fiechter, Beth (Michael) Horgash, and Bryan (Kim) Meyer, as well as father-in-law, Don Stoller. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Meyer, and mother-in-law, Vyra Stoller.

Denny’s family appreciates the support, prayers, and words of encouragement during this time. Please share a memory or note about Denny’s legacy on his CaringBridge website or send an email to DennysLegacy@gmail.com. If you would like to honor Denny further, the family appreciates your thoughtful donations to Apostolic Christian Counseling and Family Services (ACCFS) where Denny served on the board of directors, or to Loving Shepherd Ministries to support vulnerable children.

Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, from noon until 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Lynn Fiechter and Ken Wuethrich will officiate the service. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Online condolences may also be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.