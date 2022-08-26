Debra A. McCormick, 66 of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Deb was born on July 24, 1956, in Bluffton to Kenneth Dean and Alberta Colleen (Compton) McCormick. She was a 1974 graduate of Norwell High School. Deb was the production scheduler at Pretzels, Inc, retiring in 2020 after 38 years of dedicated service.

During her daughter’s time in the Bluffton Bengal Brigade, Deb served as the president of the Band Boosters. She was also a member of the former Bluffton Community Women. Debbie’s friends and family will miss her compassionate and loving nature. Often the “go-to” when a problem arose, she provided the creative perspective to solve it.

Deb is survived by her daughter, Brandi McCormick of Bluffton; her beloved dog Lexi; her mother, Colleen McCormick of Bluffton; her siblings; Bob (Penney) Burns of Bluffton; Jon (Robin) Burns of Van Wert, Ohio; Tim (Lisa) McCormick of Bluffton; Tammy (Andy) Wenning of Craigville, and Cindy Bates of Ossian. Deb leaves behind several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews that she adored.

She was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Dean McCormick and a brother, David D. “Foot” McCormick. Paternal grandparents, Howard and Cleo McCormick and maternal grandparents, Henry and Edith Compton.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A Memorial Service will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home, at the conclusion of visitation. Tony Garton will officiate.

A private burial will occur at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Buckets for Santa or Food Fight.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences at www.thomarich.com.