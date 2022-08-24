Cora Lea James, 87, of Bluffton, passed away at 1:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Cora was born Aug. 31, 1934, to Howard E. Banter and Minnie Iona Futrell Banter. She graduated from Jackson Township High School in 1953. Cora married Ivan Richard James on June 6, 1953; he precedes her in death.

Cora worked for the Caylor-Nickel laundry for most of her adult life. Cora and her husband, Richard, enjoyed square dancing and even made the outfits they would wear. She was a good bowler and had a love for puzzles. Cora was very proud of her family and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Cora was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Minnie Banter; husband, Ivan Richard James; sons, Rodney James and David James; brother, Arlan Banter; and sister, Janice Martin.

Loving survivors include her daughters, Mona (Doug) Sink and Rhonda (David) Schmautz; son, Roland (Brenda) James; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and siblings Carrolyn (Phil) Freel, George (Jody) Banter, and Dean (Robyn) Banter.

Per Cora’s wishes, private services will be held. Burial will be at the Gardens of Memory in Marion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to an organization near and dear to your own heart.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.