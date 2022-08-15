Allen Lee Simison, 75, of Hartford City, died at 5:58 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was born Tuesday, Sept. 10, 1946, in Hartford City, to Stanley Levi Simison and Alma Hope Miller Simison. He married Elizabeth “Libby” Roush Aug. 25, 1991, in Blackford County. She survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Amy (Steve) Pontius of Hartford City, and two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Aaron Roush and Scott M. Roush, and a brother, Thomas Simison.

Calling will be from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier.

There will be additional calling from 11 a.m. until noon Tuesday at the funeral home.

Services will be held at the funeral home at noon Tuesday. Burial will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

