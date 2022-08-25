Ada Leone Nutter, 91, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, 2022 at Ossian Health & Rehab Center.

Ada Leone was born on Sept. 29, 1930, in Grant County, to Shirley and Grace (Ozenbaugh) Van Ness. She graduated from Van Buren High School in 1948, then moved to Wells County.

She was the head cook at Bluffton High School for 18 years, retiring in 1993. She was a member of Reiffsburg Methodist Church.

She and Victor G. Nutter were married on Dec. 31, 1948, in Van Buren. They shared 63 years of marriage together until his passing in 2011.

Survivors include two daughters Susan Hopkins of Portland and Karen Salmon of Bluffton; a daughter-in-law, Verna Nutter of Berne; adopted daughter, Anna Ebersole of Huntington; and five grandchildren, Erik Nutter, Brandon Bunch, Logan Bunch, Dalton Salmon and Ryan Herring; along with four great-grandchildren.

Ada Leone is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Victor, a son Kevin Nutter and two grandsons, Matthew Herring and Todd Herring.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home, at the conclusion of visitation. Pastor Steve Sutton will officiate.

Burial will be held at Grant Memorial Park Cemetery in Marion.

Memorials may be made in Ada Leone’s memory to Heart to Heart Hospice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Online condolences can be sent to the Nutter family at www.thomarich.com.