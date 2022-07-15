Tracy L. Bowsman, 55, of Berne, IN, passed away Monday afternoon, July 11, 2022, at his residence in Berne, following an extended illness.

Tracy was born on May 26, 1967, in Marion, IN, to Lewis and Trudella J. (Brown) Bowsman, his father survives in Battle Ground, IN.

He worked as a line cook for many years in New Castle, IN, and as a professional “Clown” for private parties and events. He enjoyed fishing, stock car racing and cooking for his family.

Tracy is survived by his father and step-mother; Lewis and Phyllis Bowsman, seven brothers; Crazy Larry of Vera Cruz, IN, John (Tina) Bowsman of Middletown, IN, Eddie (Lisa) Bowsman of Santee, CA, Sam Tenpenny of Muncie, IN, Isaiah Jolley of New Castle, IN, Terry (Jenny) Bowsman of Lafayette, IN and Mike S. Bowsman of Lafayette, IN. and a sister; Michelle Stingley of Lafayette, IN. He was preceded in death by his mother, Trudella J. (Brown) Bowsman.

In accordance with Tracy’s wishes, there will be no public services. Private family burial will take place at a later date.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, IN. have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

