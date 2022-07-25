Thomas “Fred’ Settle, 86, passed away at 3:05 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022 at his home in Pennville.

He was born Wednesday, Sept. 11, 1935, in Jay County, to Lloyd and Dorothy Wilson Settle. He married Betty Edmundson Settle Thursday, April 2, 1959.

Fred was a 1954 graduate of Petroleum High School. He was a member of the Army National Guard in Bluffton from 1958 to 1964 in Bluffton.

He retired from Franklin Electric in Bluffton after 40 years of employment. He loved to design and build things, work on lawn mowers and tractors, and he liked looking forward to reaching goals. Some of those goals included retirement with Betty Ann, whom he had loved for 63 years, traveling to Alaska and Calgary, and watching his daughters graduating from high school and college and going on to have successful careers. He watched his grandkids, Spencer and Hannah, graduate from IU and he saw Spencer and Alexis’ wedding. He saw Hannah graduate from dental school and shared the joy in Tyler’s engagement.

He loved going to the grandkids’ and great-grandkids’ sporting events and birthday parties. Some people called him Tom, some called him Fred, but his favorite name was Grandpa. He loved spending the holidays with his family, especially Christmas. He loved his kids and grandkids.

Fred enjoyed watching IU basketball, Colts football, Indiana Pacers, Cincinnati Reds, and any activity involving his grandkids. He enjoyed going out to eat (especially BBQ ribs), Sunday drives out to the farm, going to flea markets, Goodwill stores, antique malls, and the Tractor Engine Show. He was a member of the Tri State Gas Engine Association, the Franklin Electric Quarter Century Club, and the Domestic Church of Christ.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Betty Edmundson Settle, of Pennville; two daughters, Linda (Rick) Lacy of Union City, Ind., and Sharon (David) Paluch of Muncie; six grandchildren, Cristina Lacy, Matt Lacy, Erica Lacy, Tyler Lacy (fiance Christina Dinkins), Spencer (Alexis) Paluch, and Hannah Paluch DDS; two great-grandchildren, Lailah and Jax; three future great-grandchildren, Aleah, Tanner, and Octavia; two sisters, Sue Smith of Portland and Shirley Short of Bluffton; and a beloved sister-in-law, Jeannie (Kevin) Bingaman.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Settle; his mother, Dorothy (Wilson) Settle; and two brothers, Bob Settle and Larry “Butch” Settle.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier, from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.

A service to celebrate Fred’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at with Rev. Billy Stanton officiating. Interment will follow in the Twin Hill-I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pennville.

Preferred memorials are to the Pennville Fire Department/First Responders, P.O. Box 252, Pennville, IN 47369.

Special thanks to the Pennville Fire Department/First Responders, Dr. Michael Moran, Dr. Mark Haggenjos, Kindred at Home, Southern Care Hospice, Richard and Ruby Imel, Ann Van Horn, and Tom Kegg.