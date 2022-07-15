Thad A. Castlemen, 51 of rural Markle, passed away on Wednesday morning, July 13, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Thad was born on Dec. 26, 1970, in Bluffton and was raised by his parents, Richard A. and B. Dianna (Patterson) Eubank. He attended Bluffton High School and was a talented tattoo artist.

He enjoyed fishing and spending time watching the birds when sitting on the porch. He liked to plant flowers and listened to country music. Thad loved all animals and volunteered to walk dogs at the Bluffton Animal Shelter. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and took a great interest in professional wrestling.

Survivors include his mother, B. Dianna Eubank of rural Markle; children, Amanda (Charles) Seidenstricker of Bluffton and Aaron Poore of Albertville, Ala., along with five grandchildren and his siblings, Tiffanee Cole of Huntington and Joey “John Chaney” Patterson of Norway, Mich., along with many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Richard A. Eubank and maternal grandparents, Joseph “Glenn” and Bertha Patterson.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Funeral Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at the funeral home with calling for one hour prior to the service. Pastor John Roe of the Bluffton Church of God will officiate services.

Memorials may be made in Thad’s memory to the Bluffton Church of God.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.