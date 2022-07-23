Sandra L. “Sandy” Arnold, 67, of Bluffton, passed into glory on Wednesday morning, July 21, 2022, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Sandy was born in Huntington Nov. 29, 1954, to Wilbur and Elizabeth Mosser Kinsey. Her mother, Elizabeth Daniels, survives in Bluffton.

Sandy married Steven H. Arnold in Bluffton on Feb. 28, 1989; her husband survives.

Sandy was the owner of OK Modern Cleaners in Bluffton for 45 years and also the matriarch of Boundary Water Kennel. She was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton. The passion and joy of her life was breeding, raising, and showing Schnauzers, where she also took great enjoyment and fulfillment in mentoring and teaching others.

In addition to her mother and husband, Sandy is survived by six children, Eric (Amanda) Eversole of Virginia, Kristie (Mike) Stanley of Fairmont, Amy (Ryan) Graham of Bluffton, Angie Cook of Kendallville, Kara West of Bluffton, and Freya Black (Remy Teal) of Fort Wayne; along with a brother, Scott Kinsey of Ossian, and a sister, Shiela (Bruce) Blem of Murray.

Aside from her father, Sandy was preceded in death by her first husband, Irv Eversole, and two sisters, Sue Myers and Sharon Barnes.

Per Sandy’s request, there are no services planned at this time. The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Sandy’s memory may be made to Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology – Bluffton or to the Schnauzer rescue organization of the donor’s choice.

