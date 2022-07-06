Raymond “Keyo” Velasquez Jr., 73, of Montpelier, a former resident of Keystone, died at 5:20 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 30, 1949, in Wells County, to Raymond Velasquez and Dorothy Mae Nelson Velasquez.

Survivors include a daughter, Tracy Lynn Velasquez of Poneto; four sisters, Darlene Owings of Inverness, Fla., Barbara Jean Southerland of Homosassa, Fla., Shirley James of Zanesville, Ind., and Sandy (Kelly) Wistner of Hicksville, Ohio; and four brothers, Rick (Tammy) Velasquez of Poneto, Randy (Jodi) Velasquez of Huntington, Jerry Velasquez of Montpelier, and Freddie G. Velasquez of Huntington.

His parents preceded him in death.

Calling will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 8, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. A service to celebrate his life will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

The Walker and Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com