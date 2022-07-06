Michael “Mike” Anderson, 63 of Bluffton, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 3, 2022, at his residence.

Mike was born July 18, 1958, in Anderson to Grada and Corene (Dalton) Anderson and graduated from Marion High School. He was currently working at 20/20 Custom Molding Plastics in Bluffton and formerly worked at Peyton’s Northern in Bluffton for many years.

Survivors include his two sons, Austin (Kimberly) Anderson of Illinois and Jackson Anderson of Indiana; and a granddaughter, Cecilia Anderson.

He is also survived by his siblings, Connie Phillippe of Indiana, Judy Scherer of Kentucky, Marilyn Lewis of New Mexico, Carolyn Wilhoitte of Ecuador and Edward Anderson of Indiana.

Mike is preceded in death by a son, Adam Wayne Mendenhall; his parents; and siblings, Elmer Anderson, William Anderson, Bob Anderson and Martha Quaid.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made in Mike’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.