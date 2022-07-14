Larry Winebrenner Sr., 73, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Born June 24, 1949, in Wolf Lake, Ind. to the late Carl and Phyllis (Fitch) Winebrenner, Larry worked for Archway cookies for 16 years. He also worked as a truck driver for several years. He enjoyed camping, fishing and building tractors. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and entertaining.

Larry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret Winebrenner; children Candi (Troy) Carpenter, Carla (Rick) Nieland and Larry (Lori) Winebrenner; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters Kathy (Steve) Woodward, Carol Cardwell, Shirley Snyder and Lisa (Terry) Dubea; and brothers Terry and Jerry Winebrenner.

He is also preceded in passing by his brothers, Gerry and Randy Winebrenner, and sister, Sharon Slagal.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak 120 West Mill Street in Ossian, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial to follow the service at Hoverstock Cemetery.

Contributions in Larry’s memory may be made to the family c/o Margaret Winebrenner. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.