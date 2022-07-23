Kenneth J. “Kenny” Ellenberger, 77, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday evening, July 16, 2022, at his farm in rural Bluffton.

Mr. Ellenberger was born Jan. 14, 1945, in Bluffton, to Jesse and Mary Linn Ellenberger. He graduated from Bluffton High School.

Kenny was the owner/broker of Ellenberger Brothers, a family auction and real estate firm located in the heart of downtown Bluffton and serving clients since 1925. Under his leadership, Kenny personally conducted more than 4,000 successful auctions, representing buyers and sellers for clients that placed their trust in the Ellenberger name. He was a member of the Adams, Jay, Wells Board of Realtors.

Kenny served as the vice president of the Bluffton Free Street Fair and served as the chairman of the Bluffton Free Street Fair Horse Pull Committee for the last 49 years.

On May 8, 1971, at the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton, Kenny and Jill Holloway Ellenberger were married. His wife survives.

Also surviving are his children, DeAnna (Sri) Pursai of San Jose, Calif., Angel Ellenberger of Decatur, Doug (Christine) Ellenberger of White Salmon, Wash., and Jessica (Dion) Dubbeld of Bluffton; five grandchildren, Anjali and Nina Pursai and Shepherd, Otis and Woods Dubbeld; and a sister, Nancy Markell of Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Donald L., Robert J., and Richard L. Ellenberger; and two sisters, Charlotte Mittlestedt and Shirley Ellenberger.

Visitation will take place from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at The Historic Ellenberger Office Building located at 130 W. Market St. in Bluffton.

Visitation will continue from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton with Pastor Ed Schwartz officiating.

To honor Kenny’s love for horse pulling, a team of horses will take him to the Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton for the final committal service.

Memorials may be made to the College of Adaptive Arts, a program that Kenny’s daughter DeAnna oversees, and more information about this organization can be found at www.collegeofadaptivearts.org

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the direction of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com