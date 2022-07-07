John L. Steffen, age 75, of Bluffton, passed away peacefully in his sleep, on Wednesday morning, July 6, 2022, at his residence after a several-year battle with cancer.

John was born in Bluffton on April 17, 1947, to Harvey and Emma (Kaehr) Steffen. He married Etta Schwartz in Bluffton on Nov. 6, 1966; she survives.

A 1965 graduate of Adams Central High School, John would later receive his bachelor’s degree in business management from Marywood University in Pennsylvania. His first job was driving tractor for his uncle Ralph Steffen, and he later went to work at General Electric in Decatur for 40 years. He then went on to work at Inventure Foods for nearly six years, and then for Wells on Wheels for another three and a half years before retiring.

John was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church and will be remembered as a gentle, kind, loving and patient man, who especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by two sons, Todd (Bree) Steffen of Ossian and Chris (Kelly) Steffen of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Amanda M. (Cameron) Clark of Bluffton; a sister, Diane (Jack) Schwartz of Florence, Texas; along with seven grandchildren, Anthony Steffen, Keagan Johnson, James Richardson, Luke Steffen, Olivia Steffen, Ava (Ethan) Reel, and Halley Clark.

Aside from his parents, John was preceded in death by two grandsons, Trevor Steffen and infant stillborn Christopher Terry Steffen.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 1 p.m., with Lynn Fiechter officiating. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church Charity Fund.

