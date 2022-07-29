Ethel Ann Thomas, 62, of Decatur, passed away at her residence Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Ethel Ann was born Feb. 29, 1960, in Decatur, to George R. and Barbara J. Gravens Thomas. Her parents preceded her in death.

Ethel Ann was involved with Bi-Country Services. She loved her family very much. Ethel Ann also loved listening to all types of music.

She is survived by her four brothers, George C. (Brenda) Thomas of Bluffton, Donald P. (Patricia) Thomas of Decatur, William L. Thomas of Decatur, and John P. (Mandy) Thomas of Berne, and several nieces and nephews.

Ethel Ann was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Ellis Thomas and Jerry R. Thomas.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home in Decatur.

Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home, 801 N. Race St., Glasgow, Ky., followed by a noon funeral service.

Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Glasgow, Ky.

Preferred memorials are to Bi-County Services.

