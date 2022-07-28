Elizabeth “Betty” L. Daniels, 96 of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday morning, July 26, 2022, at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton.

Betty was born Nov. 4, 1925 in Elmira, New York to Harry Luke and Winifred Ada (Waltman) Mosher. She graduated from South Side High School in 1944 and attended business school. Betty worked at Caylor-Nickel Clinic in the 1970s and volunteered at Bluffton Regional Medical Center for many years.

Betty was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton, an auxiliary member of the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton and a lifetime member Women of the Moose in Huntington.

On Nov. 28, 1967 in Huntington, Betty and E. Paul Daniels were married. He preceded her in death in February of 2001.

Survivors include her children, Sheila (Bruce) Blem of Murray and Scott (Jackie) Kinsey of Ossian; three sons-in-law, Ron Myers of Marshall, Mich., Dan Barnes of Ohio and Steven Arnold of Bluffton. She is also survived by a step-son, Paul (Teresa) Daniels of Huntington and Cathrine (Mike) Scheiber of Idaho.

Betty is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband Paul, she was preceded in death by three daughters, Sue Ann Myers, Sharon “Sherry” E. Barnes and Sandra “Sandy” Arnold; and a grandson, Ronnie Myers.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the Thoma/Rich Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Funeral Services will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, August 1, at the funeral home with calling for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Covington Memorial Cemetery in Fort Wayne.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.