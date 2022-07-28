Dean Mounsey, 95, a resident of Heritage Pointe in Warren and a former resident of Poneto, passed away at 7 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022 at Parkview Huntington Hospital.

He was born Jan. 7, 1927, in Wells County, to Victor and Grace Lockwood Mounsey. He married Patricia D. Scott in 1948 at her parents’ home; Pat passed away March 8, 2015.

A cute note: Their answering machine still said, “We’re still in the business of hauling oink oinks and moo moos.”

Dean was well known for hauling livestock for farmers and livestock producing businesses for more than 60 years. He was a bus driver for Southern Wells Community Schools and was a farmer for more than 70 years.

Dean graduated from Chester Center School. He was a member of the Liberty Center United Methodist Church, enjoyed camping with the Good Sams Club, and enjoyed living and visiting with residents of Heritage Pointe in Warren. He loved going out and enjoyed looking at crops, eating steak, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his sons, Rodney (Rosemary) Mounsey of Poneto, and Randy Mounsey of Keystone; his daughters, Cheryl (George) DeWeese and Vicki (Tim) Andrews, both of Warren; a daughter-in-law, Kathie Mounsey of Poneto; 17 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren; and siblings Marcella Egly, Karen Collum, brothers, Kay Mounsey, Brooks Mounsey, and Bill Mounsey

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Rick Mounsey; a grandson, Danny DeWeese; a great-granddaughter, Rachel Brooks; and four siblings, Max Mounsey, Mona Jean Highlen, Vera Scott and Phyllis Ulmer.

Calling is from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the Southern Wells Community Church, 9450S-300W, Poneto. Funeral services will be held at the church at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, with additional calling one hour prior to the service. Services will be officiated by Pastor Diane Samuels and his grandson Pastor Jody Mounsey. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, in Warren.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Liberty Center United Methodist Church, 2905 S. Main St., Liberty Center, IN 46766 or to the Southern Wells Community Church, 9450S-300W, Poneto, IN 46781.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

