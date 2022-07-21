David E. “Cowboy” Renner, 81, of Fremont, a former resident of Uniondale, died July 15, 2022.

He was born Jan. 4, 1941, in Akron, Ohio, to Russell Renner and Virgy Hall Renner. Both parents preceded him in death.

Survivors include five children, Teri (Keith) Snider of Markle, Kurt (Ann) Renner of Grant Pass, Ore.; Mark (Danya) Renner of Craigville; Adele Renner of Liberty Center, Ind.; and Sean (Sara) Renner of Toledo, Ohio; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Carl Renner of Angola.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Renner.

Services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hearing Loss Association of America. To donate online, visit https://www.hearingloss.org/make-an-impact/donate or to donate by phone call 301-657-2248.