Carlton P. Worthman, 90, of Ossian, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Adams Woodcrest. He was born in Ossian, Ind., on February 21, 1932, the son of late William and Mary “Mame” (Manns) Worthman. On January 19, 1952, he married Ruth J. Morgan, after 63 years together, she preceded him in death on February 1, 2015.

He was a member of Salem Magley Church and was a 1950 graduate of Ossian High School. He was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed reading the Bible and working on computers.

Carlton is survived by his 4 sons, Kenton (Amy) Worthman of Bluffton, Stanley (Rebecca) Worthman of Ossian, Brian (Sandy) Worthman and David Worthman both of Decatur; 3 daughters, Dawn (Craig) Reynolds of Bluffton, Kathleen (Alan) Rhodes of Warsaw, Julie (Dan) Probst of Markle; 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister in infancy, Norma Jean Worthman.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with calling 2 hours prior from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Pastor Chris Hirschy will be officiating and burial will follow in Salem Magley Cemetery.

Preferred memorials can be given to Salem Magley Church or Heart-to-Heart Hospice.